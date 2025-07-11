Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 3,237 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

