Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Croban bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $293.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

