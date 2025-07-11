Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cromwell Holdings LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.5%

NIKE stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.