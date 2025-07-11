Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AFLG opened at $36.60 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $327.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

