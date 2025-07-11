Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

