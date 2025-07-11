Cromwell Holdings LLC Increases Position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 611.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 114,145 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 260.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

IX opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. Orix Corp Ads has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Orix Corp Ads from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Orix Corp Ads

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

