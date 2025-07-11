Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $23.46 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after acquiring an additional 496,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

