Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $559.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

