Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases 2,040 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after buying an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haleon by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after buying an additional 6,175,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Haleon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after buying an additional 930,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Haleon by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after buying an additional 1,172,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

