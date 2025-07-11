Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

