Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes $545,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

