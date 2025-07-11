Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 353.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $450,000. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMOT opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

