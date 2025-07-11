Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 33,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,561.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

FTXL stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

