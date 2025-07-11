Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 4,010 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NVO stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

