Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,493 Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTA. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $8,471,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $5,241,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,145,000.

CTA opened at $27.49 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

