Head-To-Head Analysis: J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) vs. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) and J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and J. Sainsbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV 0 0 1 1 3.50 J. Sainsbury 0 3 0 3 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and J. Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV 5.46% 23.56% 10.46% J. Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. J. Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. Sainsbury has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and J. Sainsbury”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV $52.21 billion 1.05 $2.96 billion $1.59 19.84 J. Sainsbury $41.86 billion 0.22 $308.77 million N/A N/A

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than J. Sainsbury.

Summary

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV beats J. Sainsbury on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company operates Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Intersalt, S. De R.l. De C.v.

About J. Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

