Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after buying an additional 266,527 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $6,296,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.48.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.