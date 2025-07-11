Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 2.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,979,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $5,008,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $1,050.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,179.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,260.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $736.75 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.