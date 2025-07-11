Comparing Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lsl Property alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Lsl Property has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lsl Property 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anywhere Real Estate 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lsl Property and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.31%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than Lsl Property.

Profitability

This table compares Lsl Property and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lsl Property N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate -1.82% -4.44% -1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lsl Property and Anywhere Real Estate”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lsl Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate $5.69 billion 0.08 -$128.00 million ($0.95) -4.31

Lsl Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anywhere Real Estate.

Summary

Anywhere Real Estate beats Lsl Property on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lsl Property

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes global relocation services under Cartus brand name; and lead generation activities. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction joint venture. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lsl Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsl Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.