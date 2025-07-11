Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) is Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF comprises about 3.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWP stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3764 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

