Xponance Inc. Buys 102,419 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $198.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

