Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Luminvest Wealth Management LLC

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

