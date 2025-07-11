Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

