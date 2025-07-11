Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 77,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,041,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 350,604 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.32 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.