33,949 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Acquired by Croban

Croban bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Croban’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,388,000. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 279,540 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 221,405 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 243,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 240,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.60 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34.
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
