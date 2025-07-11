Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,936 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

WMT stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

