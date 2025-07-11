Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 934 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

