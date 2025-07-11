1,564 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Croban

Croban purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $464.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.13.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

