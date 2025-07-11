Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $428.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $429.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

