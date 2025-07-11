Country Club Bank Raises Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Country Club Bank grew its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.80. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $233,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,350. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

