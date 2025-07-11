Seamount Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in INV VK MUN TR (NYSE:VKQ)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in INV VK MUN TR (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in INV VK MUN TR were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,067,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 196,259 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 823,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 328,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 150,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in INV VK MUN TR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

INV VK MUN TR Stock Performance

INV VK MUN TR stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. INV VK MUN TR has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

INV VK MUN TR Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

In other INV VK MUN TR news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,626.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,626. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

INV VK MUN TR Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

