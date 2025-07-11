Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 32,924 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $4,808,550.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,139,825.75. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $13,287,437.52.

On Monday, June 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15.

On Monday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 15,227 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $1,779,122.68.

Shares of DDOG opened at $137.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 298.90, a P/E/G ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Datadog by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

