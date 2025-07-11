Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stock Position Lifted by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,722,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 368,559 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 222,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.