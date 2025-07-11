VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 371,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $287.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.59. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $288.19.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

