Seamount Financial Group Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $178.26 on Friday.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.62. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $150.76 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

