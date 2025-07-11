DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,303 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:HWM opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.