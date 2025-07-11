Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 77,043 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $449,288,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $49,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.30%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

