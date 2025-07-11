Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,692,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,782,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,226,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,293,000 after acquiring an additional 170,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,141,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

