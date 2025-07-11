Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 706,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,844,000 after acquiring an additional 301,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 266.4% during the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $72.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

