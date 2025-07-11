Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 21,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.12.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

