Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

