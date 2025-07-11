Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 324,419 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,419 shares during the quarter. Core & Main accounts for 2.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $87,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 223,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Core & Main by 53.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,374,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 45,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,570,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,106.25. The trade was a 78.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,947,473.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,750.73. This trade represents a 83.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,931,870 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.