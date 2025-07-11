MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after buying an additional 526,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $246.12 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

