MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $14.17 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 308,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,775 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

