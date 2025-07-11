1,584 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,612,000 after acquiring an additional 281,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,661,000 after acquiring an additional 492,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.16.

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

