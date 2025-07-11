Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 990,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,291 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $41,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 195,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,460.90. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $12,169,880. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $62.62 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

