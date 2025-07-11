Robeco Schweiz AG Has $76.46 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,365 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.28% of Vertiv worth $76,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

