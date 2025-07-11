Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 2,387,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,521,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

Taptica International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 million and a PE ratio of 0.05.

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

