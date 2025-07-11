Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Up 40% – Time to Buy?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 271,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 138,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

See Also

