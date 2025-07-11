First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Bought by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,692 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of FTGS opened at $34.46 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
